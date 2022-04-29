Funeral services for Saturday, April 30, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hays VaughanServices for Jeanette Hays Vaughan will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 3rd St. in League City, TexasSachnikServices for Norman Sachnik will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic ChurchFoxServices for Cheryl Fox will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 19765, Texas City, Tx 77591VinningServices for Christopher Vinning will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Rd. in Houston, Tx Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman charged with stealing $60K from Galveston businessMichigan-based grocer continues market push with League City storeSon of former NFL player pleads guilty to stealing Super Bowl ringsLa Marque head football coach picked to lead Texas CityWoman found dead in Galveston BayGalveston prepares for car weekend reminiscent of 'slab' eventMan killed in Texas City shooting identifiedMan pleads to manslaughter over Galveston overdose deathGalveston district uncovers cryptocurrency-mining devices at schoolsIn La Marque, a tax rollback campaign gets ugly CollectionsGalveston County Fair & Rodeo auctionGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesIn Focus: Blue Jays 4, Astros 3Triathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonTexas City observes 75th anniversary of the 1947 DisasterIn Focus: Angels 6, Astros 0In Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3Galveston College showcases programs at Island FestIn Focus: Angels 7, Astros 2The Daily News 180 CommentedMake America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (83) Guest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (60) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (58) When they attack difference, Christians attack God's creations (39) Guest commentary: Democrats must stop engineering, let the market work (30) Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26) Violent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answers (20) It's optics and cryptics in Galveston's marshal debate (18) Camps and campaigns form in fight over Galveston's code enforcement (18)
