SANTA FE—Mrs. Edith Jeanette Elliott passed from this life Monday, October 21, 2019, in Santa Fe.
Born August 22, 1939 in Galveston, Mrs. Elliott had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. She attended First Baptist Church of Alta Loma and was a member of VFW Post #5400 Ladies Auxiliary and FOE Aerie #3789 Ladies Auxiliary. Edith was an avid Dallas Cowboy’s fan and enjoyed crocheting, playing the slots and her grand dog, Sweetie, but nothing gave her more joy than visiting friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Elliott; parents, Joe and Juanita LaFrance (Coffield) Zaro; brothers, Jesse Ray Zaro, James Zaro, Joe Zaro, Norman Zaro; niece, Nicole Lee Zaro; nephew, Jay Zaro.
Survivors include her son Walter Elliott and wife, Cindy of Conroe; daughters, Jewel Elliott Auzston and husband, Kenneth, Edye Shipwash and husband Jeff of Santa Fe; brothers, Darrell “Bubba” Zaro and wife, Sheila of Santa Fe, John Zaro and wife, Bobbie of Santa Fe, Danny Zaro and wife, Terri of Queen City, Texas, Jake Zaro of Cleveland, Steve Zaro of Santa Fe, Jack Zaro of Santa Fe; sisters, Barbara Miller of Santa Fe, Lenora Dickerson and husband, J.C. of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Dylan Elliott, Daniel Elliott, Brittanya Jardina, Kristen Lowe, Steve Branstetter, Johnathan Elliott, Kelsie Elliott; great-grandchildren, Taylor Gil, Alyssa Nolan, Kenny Branstetter, Aiden Kimes, Fe Diaz, Paciano Diaz.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Brother Donnie Beebe officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Branstetter, Johnathan Elliott, Brian Jardina, Michael Lowe, Jeff Shipwash and Danny Zaro. Honorary bearers will be J.C. Dickerson, Bubba Zaro, Jack Zaro, Jake Zaro, John Zaro and Steve Zaro.
