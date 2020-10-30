HITCHCOCK — Evelyn Ivey, 87 of Hitchcock passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Texas City, Texas. She was born January 12, 1933 in Galveston, Texas to Jake and Julia Thomas and was a proud BOI.
She graduated from Ball High School in 1949. Evelyn married Allan A. Ivey in 1951 and moved to Hitchcock in 1957. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church Hitchcock, former Sunday School Director and Teacher, Choir member and church Secretary. Evelyn worked as a Clerk at US National Bank, a Clerical Assistant for Dr. Ford in Hitchcock, was a VP at Security Savings and Loan in Dickinson, she worked at Hitchcock School Tax office for years and served on the Hitchcock School Board in late 1970’s — 1980’s. Evelyn was named Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year in 1974.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents Jake and Julia Thomas, husband Allan A. Ivey, Sr., and brother-in-law Artis Thompson. She is survived by sister J. Patricia Thompson, her sons: Allan A. Ivey, Jr. (wife Adriann) and Daniel T. (Tom) Ivey (wife Karen), five grandchildren: Christine Davis (husband Bradley), Cathleen Menke (husband John), Allan F. Ivey (wife Kristen), Danielle Ivey and Kristen Ivey, three great grandchildren: Teddy Menke, Lilly Menke and Maggie Menke, nieces and nephews: Artis (Skip) Thompson, Jr., (wife Barbara), Evelyn Thompson, Timothy Thompson and Holly Folsom (husband Kevin) and adopted family Charles Edwards, Scott, (wife Kristy), Mackenzie, Kamryn, and Nolan Edwards, Ashley (husband John) Barkmann, and Payton Kotz.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Hitchcock with Rev. Dr. Mark Neeley and Rev. Terry Lowe officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Artis Thompson, Allan F. Ivey, Bradley Davis, John Menke, Scott Edwards and Kevin Folsom. Honorary Pallbearers will be Allan A. Ivey Jr., Daniel T. Ivey, Timothy Thompson, Charles Edwards, Payton Kotz, Robert Thorn, Jerry Rudloff, Phillip Overton and Richard Overton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Hitchcock or the Hitchcock Volunteer Fire Dept.
