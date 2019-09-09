Dalila Reyes Rosario was born May 18, 1932 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico and was called home to be with the Lord, September 3, 2019 on Tuesday at 7:45 a.m.
She is preceded in death by two sons, Manuel and Raymond Rosario.
She is survived by two sons; Adam Rosario and wife Charlotte, and Joe Rosario and wife Linda.
Dalila was a woman of faith and also a seamstress. She loved to sing her Latin Music and could out dance anybody.
She was a good wife, a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to cook, mainly quandullies peas and rice, and beans and pasttellies for the family dinner at Christmas. Dalila was the backbone of the family, always trying to keep her family close. She loved helping, otherwise was a daughter to Laptop Reyes and Trinida Reyes. Dalila was a widowed woman, but had many friends and family who loved her very much.
Services will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St., Galveston. Viewing at 12 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m.
Mommy go with God.
