GALVESTON—Reese Nickerson, 99, departed this life on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Reese’s family invites you to join them as they celebrate his life, beginning on Tuesday, October 29th with an Evening of Expression from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at First Union Baptist Church and will conclude with a funeral service on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:00 a.m. also at the church with Pastor David L. Everson, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
A native of Bellville, TX, he was employed for Firestone many years, before operating his own service station as an independent mechanic.
He leaves cherish memories with his devoted baby daughter, Priscilla Brown-Merritte (Michael), three children he cherished, Linda Brown-Bell, Ronnie Brown (Denise) and Zenobia Brown; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, he also leaves a host of extended relatives, friends and countless customers.
