Paula Jenkins Richardson

HITCHCOCK, TX — Paula M. Jenkins was born in Galveston, TX to Paul Lee Jenkins and Callie Mae Moody. Our beloved Paula Richardson, 54 of Hitchcock TX transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday April 27, 2021.
Paula leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Callie Solomon; her children, Kanshara (Terence) Allen, Joshonda (Tyler) Morris, Joseph (Destiny) Richardson Jr., Brittany Richardson (Aaron) Wafer, and Whitney Richardson; brothers, sisters, 13 grandchildren, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, co-workers, devoted friends and extended family.
A Public Visitation will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 11 AM to 1 PM followed by a 1PM Celebration of Her Life. Both Services are at
New Life Church of Texas 2801 Palmer Hwy, Texas City, TX. Pastor Laban Kimble is the Celebrant and Pastor Andrew W. Berry II is officiating the Service. The Burial will follow in Hayes Grace Cemetery. Services are conducted by Respect of Life 7746 Belbay Houston, TX 77033.
Dorthea Jones is the Family Funeral Director.
