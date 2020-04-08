October 9 1951 - April 5, 2020
Mr. Casey Hampton, 68, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Mr. Hampton was born October 9, 1951 in Le Moyen, Louisiana.
A public viewing for Mr. Hampton will be held Friday, April 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.