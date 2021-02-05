TEXAS CITY — Jay Williams will have services on Saturday, February 6, 2021 starting with visitation from 9am-10:30am at First Missionary Baptist Church. Located at 2120 36th St. N, Texas City, TX 77591. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am.
Burial will follow on Monday, February 8, 2021 starting at 10:00am at Forest Park Cemetery at 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598.
