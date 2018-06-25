Mrs. Dema Lavonne Meek, age 80, of Beason Rd. in Byrdstown, TN passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at The Medical Center at Albany. She was born May 8, 1938 in Gladewater, Texas to Joseph Dewitt Meek and Willie Lee (Turner) Meek. Dema was a law firm office manager in Texas.
She is survived by (1) Daughter: Randolyn Renee Neely and Husband: Bruce; (1) Son: James Bennett Ware and Wife: Tracy; (1) Brother: James Harold Meek; (5) Grandchildren: Kendra Devon Smith and Husband: Jacob, Eric Reid Neely, Mariah Sinabaldi, Marissah Ware, and Charla Ware; (10) Great-Grandchildren; Special Nephew: Rusty Rogers. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
Dema is preceded in death by her Parents: Joseph and Willie Meek; (1) Son: Charles Warren Dennis; (3) Brothers: J.D. Meek, Kenneth Wayne Meek, and Charles Hallie Meek; (4) Sisters: Jeanie Dennis, Rose Sharon, Delorse Calhoun, and Dot Calhoun.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. from the Brown Funeral Chapel. Bro. Rick Cross will be officiating. Burial will be in the Smyrna Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday June 25, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.