Trevino
A Funeral Mass for Antonia Garcia Trevino will be held today at 10:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Brock
A Funeral Ceremony for Deborah Lynn Jolly Brock will be celebrated today at 10:30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Bordeaux
Funeral services for Farrah Lynn Bordeaux will be held today in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery.
