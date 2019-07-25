James E. Thomas, Sr.
TEXAS CITY—James E. Thomas, Sr., 80, departed this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence in Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Kaleb Kerpatrick Smith
TEXAS CITY—Kaleb Kerpatrick Smith, 5 of Texas City, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.