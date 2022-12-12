SANTA FE, TX — Ms. Pauline Chance Hecker passed from this life November 27, 2022.
Pauline was born October 24, 1928 in Palmer, TX to Henry Lewis and Ruth Curtis (Pipkin) Hand. As the middle child, Pauline quickly learned patience, a trait which became vital when raising her six children. She loved being a stay-at-home mom and cooking for her family. She was an outstanding cook who could make a meal out of anything. In the late ‘70s, Pauline became a sort of pioneer — opening her first restaurant in Galveston and then a second in East Texas. She was known by all for her delicious seafood dinners. Pauline loved to go fishing and always put on the best fish fries for her family. Life with Pauline was fun...she loved to goof around with family, play shuffleboard at the VFW, and especially enjoyed taking her chances on the slot machines. Pauline was a wonderful example of how a woman, Grandmother, and friend should be: strong, kind and lighthearted. Her life lessons are the legacy that she leaves behind in her family, especially her grandchildren. Though we wish we had more time with her, we are blessed to have had her in our lives for 94 wonderful years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Patsy Wyatt, Janet Terrebone; son, James Felix Chance; husband, Vance Hecker; brothers, Lewis, Leo; sisters, Geneva, Cleo, Barbara, Mae; son-in-law, Frank Terrebone.
Survivors include her sons, James H. “Jerry” Chance, Jr. and wife, Lila of Hitchcock, Arthur Leo Chance and wife, Kim of Rio Vista; daughter, Bonnie Faye Regini and husband, Ray of Friendswood; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
