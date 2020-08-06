Edwin Stanley Hill died Wednesday July 29,2020 at the age of 81 at his home in Jacksonville due to Lung Cancer.
Edwin was born September 2, 1938 in Port Arthur, Texas to Florence K. and Samuel D. Hill. He graduated from Texas City High School in June of 1956 and continued his education at the University of Houston.
He married Gloria Ann Welborn in August of 1961 and were married 48 years. They resided in, League City and moved to East Texas in April of 1980.
Edwin started his career in banking and worked for Fannin bank in Houston before managing Southern Dental Laboratories for several years. He had his own accounting/tax firm in League City prior to moving to East Texas in 1980. He worked for several organizations here in East Texas such as Buckner Construction, Tally Ho Plastics, Pallet Recycle and Retiring from Brookshire Brothers Jacksonville.
Edwin was a Mason and a Shriner; he loved all kinds of music and Ballroom dancing. He had many awards in dancing and among them was 1st place in national competitions in New York in 1961. He was assistant cub scout master for the Cub Scouts of America and participated in the band boosters. He enjoyed people and helped many through the years.
Edwin is survived by: Brothers Dr. Henry A. Hill of Tucson, Arizona, James D. Hill of Dallas, Texas. Sister Kay Reichwein of Brenham, Texas. Children, Shellen Henderson of Jacksonville, Greg Hill of Oviedo, Florida, and Glen Hill of Jacksonville. Grandchildren Collin Hill, Ariana Henderson, Haley Hill, Adam Lane, Amber Gillet. Great Grandchildren, Logan, Michael and Benjamin Lane, and Kayleigh Gillet. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The service will be held Saturday August 8,2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, TX and will require masks and social distancing but we are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate the life of our father.
For family and friends who are unable to attend the service an on line service will be available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCujic0b5JKbWiWjTRiH9Tzw/featured
In lieu of flowers my brothers and I would like to suggest donations in memory of dad to go to FUMC (First United Methodist Church) at 1031 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville, Texas or to the Shriners burn center for Children in Galveston Texas (Attention:Donor Development,815 Market St. Galveston, Texas 77550)
Which both are dear to his heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.