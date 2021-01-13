LA MARQUE — Mrs. Martha Woolridge, 79, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. Mrs. Woolridge was born October 19, 1941, in Wharton, Texas. A funeral service for Mrs. Woolridge will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Sante Fe.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- US passing through socialism on way to communism
- Democrats cheated to win the presidential election
- Texas House must impeach seditious AG Ken Paxton
- Galveston County declares itself a Second Amendment sanctuary
- As vaccine net widened, UTMB rushed to find recipients
- Hundreds seek shelter after storm batters Texas City apartment complex
- Two shot, one killed, two arrested in La Marque, police say
- Luxury complex prepares for move-ins; Panda Express talks opening; development deals with window shortage
- COVID drove major changes in Galveston County churches, finances
- Question of the Week: Should President Donald Trump be removed from office before Jan. 20?
Collections
Commented
- Democrats cheated to win the presidential election (218)
- Inauguration Day can't come soon enough (172)
- Randy Weber has done nothing except abet sedition (103)
- Every day Trump lingers, America suffers and weakens (99)
- Randy Weber just doesn't care about District 14 (76)
- Texas House must impeach seditious AG Ken Paxton (75)
- 2020 election riddled with claims of voter fraud (60)
- US passing through socialism on way to communism (58)
- Drag performers miss the stage, crowds in new socially distant reality (58)
- Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol (56)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.