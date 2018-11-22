Lillian Marie Heideman Mayes, 97, of Galveston, passed away November 17, 2018. She was born November 3, 1921, a proud BOI, who loved her Island so much that she wanted to remain on the island until her time on earth was complete.
She was a 1939 graduate of Ball High School and retired from American National Insurance Company. Lillian attended Trinity Episcopal Church from the time she was born until she could no longer attend services. At the time of her death she was living at the Meridian assisted living facility and grew to love all of the care team and the friends she made along the way. Lillian was a member of the Daughters of the King, Daughters of the Nile, Order of the Eastern Star, and ABWA.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence T. Mayes, her mother Minnie C. Heyen Heideman, brothers Robert and August Heideman, and grandson Carl Smith.
She is survived by her son Craig and his wife Cindy, her daughter Marie Mayes Smith, granddaughters Victoria Mayes and Sara Vaughn, and great-grandchildren Lillian and Kris Fults.
Lillian’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 24, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Paul Bohn, Dell Bundy, David Frank, Jose “Tony” Hernandez, Scott Travis, Rob Welsh, and Rodney Welsh.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Jane Williamson and all of the Williamson family, especially Jane for being the best friend Lillian could have ever been blessed with and for all she did for her on a daily basis for the last 20 plus years, and to the rest of the family, for always checking on Lillian and including her in their family celebrations.
The family would also like to thank Dignity Team Health Hospice, for all the loving care given to our mother. Everyone on her care team lived up to your name by helping our mom finish out her time with dignity.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, and in honor of our mother’s love for cats we ask you to please make a donation to your local animal shelter in her name.
