Daniel Otis Sellers passed away on December 8, 2018.
Dan was an avid reader, cook, writer, gardener, hunter, fisherman, pilot and Sci-fi aficionado. A true Renaissance man, Dan was a US Peace Corps volunteer in Afghanistan in the 1970s. He was a teacher, a parole officer, an airplane mechanic and a social worker.
Dan is survived by his longtime companion, Penny Hasekoester, a loving circle of friends, and most importantly his five cats. He will be missed.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Mayes Addition of Oakwood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to SHSU University Advancement for the Daniel Sellers Scholarship in Musical Theatre at SHSU Scholarships, P.O. Box 2328, Huntsville, TX 77341.
