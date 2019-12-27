Theresa DeCluit Babineaux, 86 years young, passed away on December 25, 2019. After a month-long stint in the hospital due to pulmonary illness.
Theresa was born in Rayne, LA on October 30, 1933 to Mable and Laddis DeCluit. She married Curtis Babineaux and settled in Galveston.
During her time on the Island, Theresa became a legal secretary, school crossing guard, and most notably, she followed her passion of educating young children while operating an in-home preschool.
Her passions were helping the sick and elderly, working in her yard, staying up to date on current affairs, and most importantly, Theresa was an avid sports fan.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her children, Cynthia Gail and Timothy Babineaux; her siblings, Mary and Agnes Senegal, and Deacon DeCluit; and grandson, Christopher Olasimbo.
Memories of Theresa’s life will live on through her daughter, Beverly “Fruitie” Babineaux-Olasimbo; her granddaughter, Shadé Olasimbo; goddaughter, Karen “KK” Williams; daughter-in-law, Tina Babineaux; sister-in-law, Rachel DeCluit; dear friend, Rosa Allen; niece, Mary “Pat” Bellard; nephews, Mervin “Bubba” Gibson and Irvin “Pee Wee” Gibson; an additional six nephews and three nieces; great nephew, Charles Ray Landry; church friend, Ted Hanley; and a host of other relatives, family, and friends.
Visitation services with the family will be held on Sunday, December 29 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. in Galveston from 5 to 7 p.m.
Services will be held on Monday, December 30 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 10 a.m.
