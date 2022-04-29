FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Doris Poulin Folkes, birth name Marie Yvonne Doris Poulin, departed this world for Heaven on April 20, 2022, reuniting with many beloved family members in the kingdom of the Lord. Her husband of 70 years, William Granville Folkes, passed away January 5, 2018. She was born June 20, 1926 in Lynn, Massachusetts to Albert Poulin and Marie Yvonne LeBrasseur Poulin. Her brothers were Ernest and Raymond Poulin and her sisters were Irene Fournier, Lucille DesJardins, Violet Frechette and Elaine Sturtevant.
She is survived by her son William Gregory Folkes and his wife Cheryl Bade Folkes; her son Stephen Lance Folkes and Carey Winberry; her daughter Melanie Gayle Lopez; and her daughter Robin Lynne McElveen and her husband, Mark. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Holly Folkes and fiancé Kevin McAlpin, Heather Joye and spouse Dave, Clint Folkes, April Davis and spouse Elliott, Wendy Dunn and spouse Chris, and Robert Lopez. She has 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She is also survived by extended family members. She loved all her family dearly.
She was an extraordinary person, with a lifelong love of learning, self-enrichment and an inspiration to all her knew her. She grew up in Livermore Falls, Maine, graduating from Livermore Falls High School in 1944 and gave the salutatorian speech, she was on the Yearbook Committee, and involved many other high school activities. At age 18 she was offered a job with the Office of Strategic Services (precursor to the CIA), moved to the Washington DC area, and worked at the Pentagon. After World War II ended, she was with the Continental Army Command at Fort Monroe, Virginia for seven years. During this time, she met and married her husband. She then joined the Space Task Group at Langley Air Force Base. She was offered a position in Houston with the new Manned Spacecraft Center, and agreed to go when they offered a position to her husband. They packed up the four children and moved to Houston in 1962. She and her husband retired from Johnson Space Center, and moved to Port Clyde, Maine in 1980. They also maintained a winter home in Bacliff, TX and later, Friendswood, TX. Doris was very involved in many organizations, FEW, Toastmasters, AFGE, Women's Rights Coordinating Committee, Beta Sigma Phi, EEOC Counselor and NOW. After retirement she joined the Port Clyde Book Club, Exercise Circle, Sewing Circle, Rockettes, Red Hat Society, and DownEast Singers. She also took art lessons, and painted beautiful pictures of the magical view from her Port Clyde home. In her later years she still loved going for a ride. Now she earned her wings and her spirit is soaring in the heavens above with her family, friends and husband.
