Baldemar Fuentes Ramos

GALVESTON—Baldemar Fuentes Ramos passed away on September 21, 2019 in Galveston, Texas. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Freddie Whitmire

TEXAS CITY—Freddie Whitmire, 79, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300

William Hatman

TEXAS CITY—William Hatman, 81, of Texas City, Texas passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Services are currently pending under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net

