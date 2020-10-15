John Henry Baccinelli
SANTA FE—Mr. John Henry Baccinelli, 85, passed from this life Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Webster. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Updated: October 15, 2020 @ 5:46 pm
