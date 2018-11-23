Moira Daugherty Lane

On Monday, November 19, 2018, Moira “Mo” Daugherty Lane, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 65 in Alvin, Texas.
Moira was born on June 5, 1953 in Billings, Montana to the late Patrick and LuAnne Daugherty. During childhood, Moira and her parents relocated to Wichita Falls, Texas which is where she remained until adulthood and then eventually settled in Friendswood, Texas.
Moira will be remembered as an avid gardener who enjoyed spending her time cultivating and raising a variety of plants as well as a passionate reader.
Moira was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved Mimi. She is survived by her three children, Jennifer Comstock, Stephanie Treadwell, and Chad Lane, and her two grandchildren, Rilie and Mason Comstock and several extended family members.
A private ceremony will be held for Moira by her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. in Moira’s honor since she was a breast cancer survivor.
