Kevin Christopher Brown Sr.

TEXAS CITY — Kevin Christopher Brown, 55, passed away on November 10, 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend to many.
Born on June 14, 1966 in Galveston, Texas, he was the 4th child of the Reverend Thaddeus Brown Sr. and the late Annette Wingard. He attended and graduated from Ball High School class of 1984, and was employed at Universal Allied in security.
He enjoyed life, always smiling, and active. As a kid he loved basketball and cars which continued into his adult years. He loved cars, grilling, music and enjoying life. His personality was outgoing and loving.
He is survived by his special friend Kindra Bush, father Reverend Thaddeus Brown Sr.(Elaine), siblings Gregory Wingard, Thaddeus Brown Jr.(Rosa), Kimberly Brown, Vanessa Brown and Jeremy Brown. His children Lacreasha Mealey(Paul), Gwendolyn Bailey, Megan Brown, Kevflyn Brown, Kevin Brown Jr.,Mia Brown and Christopher Brown. His grandchildren Derrious Coleman, Terrance Mealey, Omarion Bailey, Ne’vaeh Patrick, Kenlee Brown,nieces, nephews,and relatives.
Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (Facing Hwy 3) in Texas City, Texas. The viewing will be from 9 to 11 am and the funeral will begin at 11am on Saturday, November 20,2021. He will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.