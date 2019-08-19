Graveside services for Carolyn Brandon will be held today at 11:00am at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Field Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Altagracia Martinez will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
Funeral services for Staci McFarland will be held today at 11:00am at in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX.
Funeral mass for Rosemaire Urbani will be held today at 12:00pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Alice Vasquez will be held today at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of J. Levy Funeral Home.
