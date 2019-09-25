GALVESTON—Michael W. “Gus” Wilson, Sr., 69, departed this life on September 19, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Michael was born June 16, 1950, to the union of Paul and Laura Wilson. He was a lifelong resident of Galveston and was a 1969 graduate of Ball High School. He worked as a longshoreman and in the hospitality industry, most recently at Moody Garden.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Craig O. Wilson; grandparents, Curtis and Mary Louise Zacharie, and William and Sybil Hughes; uncle, Curtis Zacharie, Jr.; and nephew, Torey Wilson.
Michael is survived by his wife, Deborah; son, Michael W. Wilson, Jr.; loving mother, Laura Wilson; sisters, Paulette Reed (David), Sandra Wilson, Karen James, Cynthia Johnson (Ellis), Sybil Wilson, Michelle Toussant (Reginald) and Pamela Morrow (Reginald); brothers, Anthony Wilson (Gayla), Gerald Wilson (Yolanda) and Kevin Wilson; aunt, Edmonia Stewart, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Mt Moriah Baptist Church with Pastor Dexter Henderson officiating. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Mausoleum.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
