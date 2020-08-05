June 21, 1942 — July 26, 2020
Mrs. Thelma Hawkins., 78, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Mrs. Hawkins was born June 21, 1942, in Wharton, Texas.
Funeral services for Mrs.Hawkins will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Day Deliverance Holiness Church in Houston with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Santa Fe. McBride Funeral Home in Texas City is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.