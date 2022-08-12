Theresa Beech Brady

GALVESTON, TX — Our beloved Theresa L. Brady passed away on July the 18th, 2022, just a week away from her 89th birthday on July the 25th. Born in Matagorda County in 1933 to Margaret Gilmore, Theresa was raised with doting grandparents and many adoring cousins. Her best friends from Bay City High school, Teddy and Carol, remained her close friends for life, a testimony to how much Theresa cherished friendship.

She could often be caught in good company dancing as mariachis serenaded her at any Mexican restaurant between Houston and San Miguel, Mexico.

