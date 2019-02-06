DICKINSON—Mrs. Cynthia Ann Venegas-Jepsen passed from this life Sunday afternoon, February 3, 2019, in Galveston.
Cynthia was BOI on March 24, 1960 to Zeferino and Clelia (Sandoval) Venegas, Jr. She attended Alvin Community College where she earned her Associates Degree in Art and went to work for UTMB as the WIC Director Assistant for 12 years. The medical industry exposed Cynthia to the importance of Organ Donation and she became a strong advocate for the cause. She was also a huge supporter of the Galveston County Democratic party and enjoyed helping with events. She loved animals especially her pups, Missy, Moose and her cats, Chula, Monkey and Ella, who were like her own children. Cynthia’s love and friendship were one of a kind and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Celia (Sandoval) Venegas.
Survivors include her loving husband of 13 years, Dave Jepsen; father, Zeferino Venegas of Galveston; daughters, Jennifer and Hatem Khorchani of Sugar Land, Rebecca and Jerad Leaton of Lubbuck, Nicole and Nikolause Odermatt of Drumbo Ontario, Canada; sisters, Sylvia V. Robledo, Zynnia and Antonio Nunez, Sr., Sonia and John Centenio of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Seth Leaton, Zechariah Khorchani, Maxwell Odermatt, Adelaide Odermatt; nieces and nephews, Melanie Robledo, Candice and Humberto Garcia, Tiffany and Justin Patrick, Angela Nallie, Henry and Shannon Robledo, Jr., Marissa Claunch, Frank and Andrea Robledo, Gabrielle Nunez, Zefe Nunez, Melaina Centenio, Tony and Amanda Nunez, Jesse and Emmy Nunez; great nieces and nephews, Jaida Buentello, Vincent Brown, William Patrick, Devin Suniga, Gilly Gonzalez, Gabriella Gonzalez, Gianna Brown, Xzavior Roberts, Hayden Robledo, Sophia Patrick, Abresha Robledo, Harley Robledo, Alissa Garcia, Baby Amalia Garcia, Baby Xzylah, Tony Nunez, III, Max Nunez, Jossette Nunez, Jessenny Nunez.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mrs. Imelda Carrillo officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hatem Khorchani, Seth Leaton, David Medina, Zefe Nunez, Justin Patrick, Frank Robledo, Rocky Robledo and Pete Venegas, Jr. Honorary bearers will be John Centenio, Salvador Gonzalez and Tony Nunez.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Rhonda Bell, Bonnie Horton and the staff and doctors at UTMB Jeannie Sealy Building, especially those on the 8th MICU and 9th floor.
Memorials in the form of liver transplant donations may be made in Cynthia’s name to, Donate Life Texas, 2510 Westridge Street, Houston, Texas 77054. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.