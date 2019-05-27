Please join the Watson Family as we Celebrate and pay homage to our beloved Patriarch, Dunbar T. Watson, Sr. He served as a deacon at Fellowship Baptist Church; a retiree of Amoco Chemicals Chocolate Bayou Plant. He served as a board member and was a member of various civic organizations within Galveston County; a distinguished man of valor, a stalwart community servant and a “Dad” to many. His leadership, wisdom and love will be enormously missed by all.
His life will be remembered and celebrated by his family, children, Dunbar “Danny” Watson, Jr., Donna Watson, Michelle Watson, Lisa Watson Jones (Chuck) and Marcus Watson (Andrea); grandchildren that he had a vital role in raising, Juanisha, Shelton, Calisa, Jessika, Alexander and Matthew; a host of other grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, God children, church members and friends.
Visitation will be held, Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by A Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 a.m. Both Services will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, Burial will follow at the Houston National Cemetery, Houston, TX. Memorials may be sent to Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue, La Marque, TX 77568.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.