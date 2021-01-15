ALVIN — Carolyn Mann, age 83 of Algoa / Alvin, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Alvin. Carolyn was born November 23, 1937 in Algoa, Texas and has been a lifetime resident of the area. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Mann; parents, Edward and Veva Lilley.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Adkins and husband Jeffery, Patty Tacquard, Cindy Theis and husband Corky, Pam Sanders and husband David; sons, Jay Mann and wife Tonie, Lawrence Mann and wife Whitney; sisters, Joan Floyd, Marilyn Evans, Elizabeth Patterson, Barbara Hausemann, Priscilla Tyrone and Alice Lawson; brother, George Lilley; grandchildren, April, Jennifer, G.G., Joei, Amy, Bryan Scott, Chad, Steven, Ashley, Shane, Shania, Scott, Maegan, Krista, Jay III, Madison, Brittany, and Lawrence Jr.; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; along with numerous other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, January 18, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home with Interment to follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000; www.scottfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.