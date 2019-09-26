Lela Rhem Johnson
Lela Rhem Johnson, 81, passed away on September 26, 2019 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677
Herman P. Hansen, Jr.
GALVESTON—Herman P. Hansen, Jr., age 90, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Amber Marie Guarnelo
GALVESTON—Amber Marie Guarnelo age 26 of Texas City passed away Wednesday September 25, 2019 at her residence in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
