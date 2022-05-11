Alecya Kathleen Gallaway

BACLIFF — Alecya K. Gallaway passed away on April 6, 2022 in Bacliff, Texas. She was born on May 14, 1946 in Marshall, Texas.

Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 with 2pm Visitation and 3pm Memorial Services at Carnes Funeral Home - Texas, 3100 Gulf Freeway 77591.

Visit Alecya's webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com to post tributes.

