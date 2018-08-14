In loving memory of Jonathan Kyle Doolittle.
Jonathan was born on November 9th, 1987 in Austin, Texas and passed from this life July 12th, 2018 on the island of Nevis, West Indies.
Jonathan is survived by his parents James and Patricia Doolittle, brother and sister-in law Zach and Allison Doolittle, sister and brother-in-law Kory and Christopher El-Refaei, nieces Autumn and Luna and nephew Anthony. In addition many uncles, aunts and cousins.
His passion and love for life and living are strong within all of us. From a young age Jonathan was into the world of climbing high and swimming far. His moments of life with us together will be cherished forever. The legacy he left will carry forward in all of our hearts.
“Understand we are all special. Because we are all unique and different, we all have something incredible to offer. Through this notion we are all one in the same. All precious for that same reason. All one in the same.” -Jonathan
