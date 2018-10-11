Anna F. Meeks died peacefully in Dallas, TX at the age of 68.
Anna is Survived by her children Richard Haynes, Joseph Meeks, Michelle Gil, & Bobby Meeks.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 316 S. Pine Rd., Texas City, 77591. Joel G Clay, Pastor. Rev Bradley Carrol Officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.