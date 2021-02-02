TRINITY — Forrest Ray Winder of Trinity, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Galveston, Texas. He was born, November 17, 1944 in Texas City, Texas and was a great fisherman, woodworker, and gunsmith. Forrest graduated from Texas City high school, class of 1963. He attended Durham College in Houston and worked for Texas New Mexico Power Company for 32 years.
Forrest is preceded in death by his parents Forrest Clifford Winder and Loretta Sprague Winder, and daughter Terri Annette Winder.
Forrest is survived by his daughter Carrie Lyn Davis, grandchildren Leiann Berlinguette, Triston Harris, Logan Harris, Taylor Davis, and Jordan Davis. Great-grandchildren McKenzi Berlinguette and Leila Berlinguette. Sister Sherry Keller and former wife Kitty Winder.
At Forrest's request there will be no services. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Forrest's Obituary page at: https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/forrest-ray-winder
