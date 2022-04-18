DICKINSON — Rene "Rod" Rodriguez, 63, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed from this life Wednesday, April 12, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. Rod was born February 16, 1959 in Mission, Texas, and he lived his childhood years with his much loved and adored grandmother, Theresa Garcia. He moved to Dickinson at a young age, where he met and married the love of his life, Ventura Martinez Rodriguez. From this union three wonderful gifts were received, Carissa, Alyssa, and Roman and a marriage which spanned 45 years. Rod was the owner and operator of Rod's Auto Collision since 1989. He was also a member of the Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church for many years.
Rod was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ventura Rodriguez, his grandmother Theresa Garcia, and his brother Ramiro Rodriguez.
He leaves to cherish his lifetime of memories, daughters, Carissa Cantu and Alyssa Rodriguez; son, Roman Rodriguez; sisters, Thelma (Jeff) States, Alma Lopez, Belinda Cortez, Sylvia (Lupe) Terrazas; grandchildren, Mosley Odin Daniel and Alina Rose Cantu; as well as numerous family and friends.
In his memory a visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. A funeral mass will take place at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, 400 Fm 517 Rd E, Dickinson Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:30 am with interment immediately following at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.