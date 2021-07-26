Doris Herman Ann

SANTA FE — Mrs. Doris Ann Herman passed from this life Thursday afternoon, July 22, 2021, in Hitchcock.
Born April 29, 1939 in Galveston, Mrs. Herman had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of her life. Doris enjoyed cooking, horses, cats and flower gardening, but nothing gave her more pride than taking care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Julius and Annie Viola (Fleming) Wright Sr.; husband, Russell Lee Herman, Sr.; son, Billy Don Moser; grandson, Eric Dumas; brother, John Wright; sister, Mildred Mazzucco.
Survivors include her sons, Russell Lee Herman, Jr. and wife, Lena of League City, Freddie W. Moser, Jr. and wife, Donna of Santa Fe; daughter, Tracy Goulet Murray and husband, George of New Port, Florida; brother, James J. Wright, Jr. of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Curtis W. Moser and wife, Michelle, Kevin W. Moser and wife, Tina Jo, Erica Charm Newsom and husband, Taylor, Justin Arthur Herman and companion, Makenna Timm, Devyn Christine and husband, Robert Pena, Michael Dvareckas, Jr. and Jonathan Dvareckas; great-grandchildren, Jordan Moser, Stella Charm Newsom and Jaxon Moser; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Brother Charlie Sierk officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Herman, Curtis Moser, Kevin Moser, Taylor Newsom, Robert Pena and Mike Hebert.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Doris’ name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, Texas 77087.
