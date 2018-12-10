Leonard Doyle Stuart, 65, passed away December 1, 2018 in his home in Covington, Texas. Leonard was born August 25, 1953 to LaDon and Ollie (Urbauer) Stuart in Galveston, and spent his youth in Dickinson, Texas.
Leonard earned the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts of America while in high school. Leonard attended Alvin Junior College playing baseball, then transferred to Sam Houston State University to play football with the Bearkats as a walk-on center. He graduated from SHSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology. He worked in Baytown for GTE, which was later acquired by Verizon. Leonard volunteered for many youth activities with his three sons, Zachary, Jacob and Joshua. He started coaching baseball with YMCA of Baytown, then Highlands Little League. He served as a member of the Board of HLL, then became President for two years. He also coached for Baytown Optimist Football for teams from Highlands. Leonard was a Cub Scout Leader with BSA Pack 107 of Highlands, then moved to BSA Troup 106 as a Scout Leader and Board Member. Upon retirement, he moved to Covington and began farming with longhorns, horses, chickens and his five dogs-Daisy, Dukes, Texas, Bailey & Oscar. He was an avid duck & deer hunter and loved camping & fishing. He went on many youth deer and duck hunts with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Youth Hunting Program.
Leonard was preceded in death by his father, LaDon Stuart. He is survived by his sons Zachary Stuart of Dickinson, Jacob and Josh Stuart of Highlands; mother Ollie Stuart, brother Steven Stuart I, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who touched his life in many ways.
His sons ask for friends and family honor his memory by attending a visitation for Leonard to be held on at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, on Thursday, December 13, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be on Friday, December 14, 10:00 a.m., also at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, Hitchcock, TX
