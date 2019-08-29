GALVESTON—
Patricia Rose McKinney age 78 of Galveston passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Born October 22, 1940 in Galveston to Chester Gardner and Lorena St. Martin, Patricia was a graduate of Ball High School going on to work and retire with 33 years of service at UTMB.
Preceded in death by her parents she is survived by her husband of 55 years Billy Newton McKinney; daughter Stacey McKinney (Jody); sister Kathleen Lorance; sisters in law Tracy McKinney and Linda Steelman; loyal caregiver Charles McCullough; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends and colleagues at UTMB.
Pat’s wishes were to be cremated with no services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.