Evangelina Maria Ramirez Sanchez-Martinez, 96 was called home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2019 in League City.
Evangelina was born March 28, 1922 in Harlingen, TX, daughter of Felipe Ramirez and Manuela Zepeda.
Her passions first and foremost were her family and especially her grandchildren. Evangelina was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother who loved her family and spending time making some of the most amazing tamales, menudo, mole and buenuelos and many other amazing dishes. She loved dancing with her husband Jose at the many dances at the Moody Civic Center and various events at Quintero’s they attended through the years. Evangelina and Jose enjoyed there days later in life hoping around town from one coffee spot to another. She was also a thrift store connoisseur and enjoyed spending hours and days searing for special items. She also spent many of her days making quilts for her loved ones. Evangelina will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Evangelina is preceded in death by her husband Jose Maria Martinez-Sanchez Sr. of 62 years, her parents, Felipe Ramirez and Manuela Zepeda; brother Ramiro Ramirez; sisters, Guadalupe Ramirez, Maria Arreola and Delores Lopez. Survivors include sons, Jose Maria Martinez, Jr. and wife Dora and Mario Martinez Sr and wife Blanca; daughter, Manuela Martinez-Solis; brother, Felipe Ramirez and family; sisters, Nena Villanueva and family, Nieves Revilla and family; grandchildren, Shahrokh Solis and wife Lisa, Cristina Box and husband Chris, Jose Maria Martinez, III and wife Mirtha, Mario Martinez, Jr. and wife Dianna, Shaymayne Martinez; great grandchildren, Juana Chavez and husband Alex, Breanna Zepeda, Jasmine Mata, Angela Reyes, Sethe Solis, Mauni Solis, Katherine Martinez, Leah Martinez, Samantha Martinez and Trystan Martinez; great great granddaughter Layla Zepeda; numerous other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Sharo Solis, Mario Martinez, Jr., Jose M. Martinez, III and Sethe Solis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mario Martinez, Sr and Jose M. Martinez Jr.
Family and friends will be we welcomed at a visitation on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m. The visitation will be held at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Galveston, 1010 35th Street, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.
