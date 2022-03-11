TEXAS CITY — Larry Stephen Husband of Texas City passed away peacefully at his home in Bandera, Texas on February 17, 2022. He was born in Ewing, Texas to Charles Franklin and Myrtle Amelia Husband on September 27, 1944. He married Patricia Johnson on December 30,1967 in Texas City, Texas.
Larry, who was affectionately known as "Steve" to his family and friends, spent his youth in Etoile, Texas and moved to Texas City with his parents when he was a young teenager. He graduated from Texas City High School.
Larry worked at Marathon Oil as an electrician for 30 years when he retired in 1996. He opened Larry's Auto Sales in 1985 at the corner of Texas Ave and 21st Street where his used car hobby finally became a business that he loved. His wife Pat and son Travis worked alongside him until both of their passing's.
Larry was soft spoken, kind and humble. He was a family man, who loved his kids and grandkids more than anything. Anyone who knew him felt his love and compassion. He was truly one of a kind. Larry loved Jehovah God and loved witnessing His Word. He knew that one day he would see his most loved who passed before him because of the promise and sacrifice Jesus made for us here on earth. Larry made a difference in so many lives and had a kinship with all whom he met. He will be dearly missed.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife Patricia and son Travis. Parents Frank and Myrtle. Brothers Buddy Husband, Fred Husband, Frankie Lynn Husband and sisters Leria Snowden and Kay Gann.
He is survived by son Kevin Husband and wife Sheri. Daughter Paula Ingram and husband Johnie. Brother Michael Husband , sisters Sue Nash, Patricia Meador and Gayle Gower. Grandchildren Stephanie Husband, Rachel Ingram, Shelby Powell and husband Robert, Johnie Ingram IV and wife Elizabeth. Great grandson Tyler McBurnett. Numerous nieces and nephews, brothers and sister-in-law's. And so many wonderful friends.
Memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Emken-Linton funeral home with Larry's nephew, David Nash officiating. Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday March 14, 2022 at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
The family would like to thank Bandera EMS, Grimes Funeral Home Bandera and Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
