Lucille Chavez Robles was born in Learned, Mississippi on May 5, 1928. She passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Her parents were Ramon Chavez, born at Los Potrillos Ranch near Sebastian, Texas and Elvira Lozano of San Marcos, Texas.
Lucille is survived by three sons Ernest Robles, Jr. and wife, Rena of Texas City, Raul Perez Sr. and Johnny Adam Perez Sr. of Houston, Texas and daughter, Yolanda Perez Lonsford and husband, Dale of La Porte, Texas. She was blessed with 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Lucille was a longtime resident of Texas City, Texas and parishioner of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and a member of the Guadalupana Society. She also enjoyed singing and being a member of the Spanish Choir for Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She served with love and compassion in her career as a nurse for over 60 years at UTMB Hospital and Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston. Lucille enjoyed dancing and spending her weekends with family at BBQ gatherings and attending her grandchildren’s events. She was proud to have started and operated a successful business with her husband. Lucille also enjoyed cooking, especially tamales and enchiladas for her family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Mason Lonsford, Johnny Adam Perez Jr., Adam Gonzales, Jose Miranda, Raul Perez Sr. and Ernest Robles, Jr.
Visitation will begin at 5PM on Friday, November 15th at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Memorial observance will begin at 6PM with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7PM. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 16th at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque, Texas 77568 with Mass of Christian Burial at 9AM. Rite of Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas, followed by lunch hosted by the Queen of Peace Catholic Church parishioners in the fellowship hall.
