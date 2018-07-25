On Friday, July 20, 2018 at her residence comforted by her daughters, family and friends, Lou Dickerson went home to be with the Lord.
Lou is proceeded in death by her father, Willie B. Johnson; her mother, Magnolia Crawford; son, Charles Dickerson; brother, Allyson Wyche; grandparents, David and Zenobia Tubbs and nephew, Clifton Wyche.
Left to cherish her precious memories are her daughters, Unita Johnson, Lisa Dickerson and Veronica Dickerson (Rob); her nine grandchildren, Carlesha, Anthony, Jason, Fallon, Tony, Toi, Keith, Jr., Charles, Sr. and Anthony; 16 great-grandchildren, her sister, Carrie Wilson; her three brothers, Vernon Crawford, Manuel Crawford and Carl Crawford; devoted cousin, Ethel Lee Walker; devoted friends, Alice Jackson, Hester French, Peggy Matthew, Shirley Collins and Jackie Brown and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018. A visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. followed by a ceremony to celebrate her life at 1:00 p.m. Both events will take place at Hopewell Baptist Church located at 316 South Pine Road, Texas City, TX 77591.
All memorials may be sent to the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900. www.carnesfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank A-Med Hospice, Vista Hospice, Team 505 and Dr. Onoviran with UTMB Geriatrics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.