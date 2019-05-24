Davis
A memorial service for Clifford Davis, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 821 Laurel St., La Marque, TX 77568.
Johnson
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores Johnson will be today at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Hatter
Funeral services for Laquisha Hatter will be conducted today at 2 p.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St., Galveston. Interment will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
Kibbe
Funeral services for Hendrick Kibbe, Sr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St., Galveston.
Wilredge
Celebration of life services for William (Donnie) Wilredge will be held today at 2 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy, Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery in Santa Fe.
Boston
Celebration of life services for Ray Boston will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy, Texas City. Burial will follow at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston.
Flores
Memorial services for Michael Flores will be held today from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at New Beginning Church, 1950 Hwy 3, League City.
Phillips
Celebration of life services for Kevin Phillips will be held today at 11 a.m. at Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton St., in Santa Fe.
