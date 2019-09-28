Valleri Denise Speer peacefully passed from this life on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Valleri was born and raised in Waco, Texas. She attended Richfield High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Art degree in English from Texas State University. Following graduation, Valleri taught high school in Moore, Oklahoma. After a few years, she returned to Texas and began what would become a career of over 40 years teaching at Clear Creek High School in League City. During that time Valleri touched, enriched and inspired the lives of hundreds of her students while teaching English, Speech and Debate. Her well-coached debate teams quickly became perennial contenders at the Texas/National UIL Debate Competitions.
In addition to her distinguished teaching career at Clear Creek, Valleri was also a member of the Galveston County Junior League. With her fellow members, Valleri performed countless hours of volunteer services to the Galveston County community. She was elected to serve as the League’s president and following the completion of her active membership she continued to serve as a sustaining member and received the “Sustainer of the Year” award.
Together with her teaching and Junior League pursuits, Valleri served for several years as a member of the Galveston County Community Action Council under the direction of her dear friend and prominent Galveston civic leader, June P. Ross! The Council was responsible for the administration of numerous beneficial community projects, including the highly acclaimed “Head Start” program that continues today.
Valleri was preceded in death by her father, Jim Tom Speer, Jr.; his wife and Valleri’s mother, Shari Marise Speer, nee Redd; and her four beloved canine companions: Annie, Lucy, Roxie and Lacy. She is survived by her sister, Pamela Speer Froeschner who, with her husband John, resides in Galveston; her oldest brother, Jim Tom Speer, III, who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona; and her youngest brother, Gordon Kennon Speer, who lives near Calgary, Canada, with his wife Janet and their daughter Savannah.
The family wishes to thank Valleri’s very special friend of 17 years, Gary Kruger, especially for his tireless and tremendous care for Valleri in the final months of her life.
The family will host a “Celebration of Life” reception in honor of Valleri on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Mario’s Restaurant, 628 Seawall Boulevard, from 5 to 8 p.m. Everyone who knew Valleri is invited and encouraged to attend.
In lieu of flowers, Valleri wished donations be made to the Galveston Island Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.