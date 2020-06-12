Kay Madeline Graham Hook died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Alvin, Texas. Kay was born May 15, 1933, in Galveston, Texas, to William McClintock Graham and Helene Alva England Graham. She was a graduate of Ball High School, where she was a Tornette, and worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Peter Garber until her retirement. She was a past president of the local Texas Society of Medical Assistants.
Kay was married to George Hook. She and George lived for many years in Texas City.
Kay is survived by her three brothers, William McClintock Graham Jr., Nyles George Graham and Michael Neal Graham; two sisters-in-law, Roxie Ann Graham and Julie Graham; nephew Eric Scott Graham; and nieces Lisa Ann Graham and Erin Elizabeth Graham.
Kay will be laid to rest at Old Catholic Cemetery in Galveston on Tuesday, June 16, under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.