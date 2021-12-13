SANTA FE — Mr. Micheal Donald Chamberlain passed from this life Thursday morning, December 9, 2021, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Born June 18, 1956 in Wichita Falls, Texas, Mr. Chamberlain had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1976. He was a supervisor in the project management department for Shell Chemical Company for over 30 years, a former volunteer with the Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo Livestock Committee. Micheal was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed team roping and water skiing in his younger years.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamera Farthing; father, Jackie Dee Chamberlain; grandparents, Jim and Dixie Haithcock, Don and Ophelia Cox.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 43 years, Brenda Chamberlain; mother, Georgia Lou Chamberlain of League City; brothers, Troy Lee Chamberlain and wife, Brenda of Sandia, Texas, Roy Kent Chamberlain and wife, Sharon of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Burton Farthing, Jessika Farthing, Jarrett Smith.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Keith Austin, Jerry Crumby, Kirk Douglas, Burton Farthing, Jarett Smith, Brandt Socias, Gabe Socias and Chuck Splawn. Honorary bearers will be Don Brooks and Mark Gates.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Micheals’s name to Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, Post Office Box 889, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
