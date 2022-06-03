NACOGDOCHES, TX — Tom Hawkins, age 74, ended his earthly journey on May 22, 2022. He was born to Herbert H. Hawkins and Edna Earle Hawkins, both of whom are deceased. Tom was a gentleman, who spent his entire life helping others overcome illness and helping them live healthier lives. He began his nursing career after graduating from high school and earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. He was initially licensed as a Registered Nurse and wanting to further his education pursued and earned a Master of Science in Nursing. He worked as a floor nurse and also in administrative positions at Danforth Hospital and Galveston County Memorial Hospital. His desire to further involve himself in patient care led him to peruse and earn an accreditation as a Family Practice Nurse Practitioner. At this point in his professional career instead of choosing to follow a more lucrative career in a large hospital, Tom chose to join Galveston County Health District as a Nurse Practitioner. This was a job that Tom loved as he could help people in need and treat not only their illnesses but also help them find ways to live healthier and more productive lives. His patients always knew him as not only someone who prescribed medications, but also listened to their concerns and responded with kindness and compassion.
Tom also loved animals, especially dogs. If there was a stray dog or one that had been hurt or abused, Tom would take it in and treat it with love and kindness. He also inherited a Macaw, named Sophie, from one of his patients who passed away. Sophie became part of the household and will miss Tom’s presence. Tom also met a special person, James Price, who was his partner and then his legal spouse. Tom and James had forty wonderful years together and made many friends over the years. Tom and James both enjoyed traveling and enjoyed numerous cruises.
When Tom retired, he and James decided to buy some acreage and moved to Nacogdoches, TX. They made this move so that they could have as many dogs as they wanted and with the open acreage the dogs would have room to play. Tom and James could be described by a Will Rogers’ quotation. “If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.”
Left to cherish memories of Tom are his spouse, James Price, his nine beloved puppies, Sophie and a host of friends.
There are no services planned and according to Tom’s wishes he was cremated. Arrangements were handled by Laird Funeral Home in Nacogdoches, TX. If you wish to remember Tom with a memorial gift please do so to your local SPCA or the charity of your choice.
