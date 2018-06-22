Courtney Jean Goodbar Israel, age 43, of Galveston passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 at her residence in Galveston.
A celebration of her life as well as the life of her mother Victoria Goodbar will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201-23rd Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
Courtney was born in Conroe, Texas to James David Goodbar and Susan Victoria Ward Goodbar on June 13, 1974. She graduated from O'Connell High School and attended Stephens College. As a teenager, Courtney had a gift for helping people look and feel beautiful. She turned that gift into an amazing career working at Windmiller's Salon and Spa San Luis in Galveston and Norris Salon and Spa in Houston. She also provided hair and makeup services for many photo shoots, style shows and weddings throughout Galveston and Harris Counties. Last year Courtney gave birth to her most precious gift in life, her daughter Remy Scarlett, and took great joy in every moment she spent with her.
Courtney is preceded in death by her parents David and Victoria Goodbar, Maternal Grandfather Harry Ward Jr., and Paternal Grandparents James and Sydney Goodbar.
Courtney is survived by her daughter Remy Scarlett, her husband Chadwick Joseph Israel; her Grandmother Jean Ward; her Uncle Mark Ward; her Aunt Beverly Goodbar Vorzimmer Hansen; her Aunt Dorothy Ward and numerous cousins.
