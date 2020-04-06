M. Jean Stanley, 92, of Texas City, passed away April 4, 2020, in Texas City. Jean was born October 5, 1927 in Van Buren, Arkansas, to James and Gertrude Douglas. She retired from Southwest Industrial Construction Corporation as their Office Manager after 23 years, which in 1984 became known as Trey Industries. She was a member of the First Church of God, in Texas City and served as their bookkeeper for approximately 15 years.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Earl D. Stanley. She is survived by her children, Sharon Montgomery, Barbara Werner, Ronny Stanley and wife Diane; eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held by the family.
