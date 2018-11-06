DICKINSON—Mr. Sylvester Jackson, II passed peacefully from this life Thursday morning, November 1, 2018, in Dickinson at his home.
Sylvester was born July 8, 1936 in Smithland, TX to Sylvester and Julia (Tyson) Jackson. From an early age, Sylvester learned the importance of hard work and perseverance. It was these characteristics that helped him succeed personally and professionally throughout his life. He supported his family for over 20 years by working at Lubrizol in Deer Park. He was a quick learner and many times taught himself valuable skills simply by watching others. Sylvester was a wonderful carpenter who could build anything with his hands but when he wasn’t hard at work he loved being out on his boat with a pole in the water. As a husband, he instilled love; as a father, he instilled knowledge; and as a believer, he instilled faith…he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Jean and Lulu.
Survivors include his loving wife of 16 years, Sunshine Jackson; sons, Gregory Jackson, Juan Carlos Jackson and wife, Stephanie; daughter, Andrea Mellette and husband, Danny; stepsons, Arthur “Sunny” Whiteker, Marco Liggan and wife, Mandy; brother, Thomas Jackson and wife, Hazel; sister, Bertha Mae; grandchildren, Krysten Mellette, Isa Jackson, Pierce Ava Liggan; mother of his children, Elba Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, with Pastor Amos Sowell officiating.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.